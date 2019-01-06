Astronics (ATRO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

ATRO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Astronics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Astronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

ATRO opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $983.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.78. Astronics has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Astronics had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $212.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James S. Kramer sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 108,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Astronics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Astronics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

