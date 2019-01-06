ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (ATASY) and Eisai (ESALY) Head to Head Comparison

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get ATLANTIA SPA/ADR alerts:

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Eisai pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and Eisai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATLANTIA SPA/ADR $7.21 billion 2.41 $1.32 billion N/A N/A Eisai $5.42 billion 4.39 $466.60 million $1.63 49.20

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Eisai.

Profitability

This table compares ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATLANTIA SPA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Eisai 10.54% 10.74% 6.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and Eisai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATLANTIA SPA/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eisai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eisai beats ATLANTIA SPA/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Company Profile

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems. It operates 5,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy, Brazil, Chile, India, and Poland. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also develops, operates, and manages Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez; and manages the international Sky Valet stop-over assistance network for business aviation, as well as Bologna airport. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, monitoring, and maintenance of road networks and airport infrastructures; operation of Viacard and Telepass tolling systems; and provision of systems integration, hardware and software maintenance, customer, and consultancy services in the field of free-flow electronic tolling systems. Further, it produces and operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers advertising, PRM, cleaning and maintenance, car parks management, airport screening and security, property management, telecommunications, project, automated tolling management, general and administrative, electricity production, traffic information, handling, GPS fleet management, insurance brokerage, property, and integrated technical and engineering services. It also provides information system and equipment for the control and automation of traffic and road safety; finances/designs/constructs/operates equipment for eco-taxes; develops, issues, and manages electronic money instruments and postpaid services; and designs, products, and develops mobile telecommunication applications for urban mobility. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It also offers Aricept for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies worldwide; and BELVIQ, an antiobesity agent in the United States. In addition, it develops Halaven, an anticancer agent in the oncology area for use in the treatment of breast cancer in approximately 65 countries and also for use in the treatment of malignant soft tissue sarcoma in 50 countries; and Lenvima, an anticancer agent for use in the treatment of thyroid cancer in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. Further, the company has been approved as combination therapy with everolimus for use in the treatment of renal cell carcinoma in the United States and Europe. It has strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. for Lenvima in the oncology and dementia fields; and with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for Lenvima and Opdivo combination therapy for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as Collaboration Agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop a therapy for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.