ATN (ATN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,030.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, ATN has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Allcoin, BigONE and Hotbit. ATN has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $20,030.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.02290013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00158497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00203235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026215 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. ATN’s official website is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Allcoin, RightBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

