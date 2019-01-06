AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 161,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 82,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $30.34 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/att-inc-t-shares-bought-by-osborn-williams-donohoe-llc.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.