Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.81) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 424.92 ($5.55).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 445.80 ($5.83) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 445 ($5.81).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.48%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

