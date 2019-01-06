Autoliv (ALV) Receives “Buy” Rating from KeyCorp

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Sunday. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALV. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Longbow Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Autoliv from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.52.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE ALV traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 735,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $115.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.