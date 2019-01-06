Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.67

Headlines about Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Automatic Data Processing earned a news impact score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ADP opened at $131.24 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $107.61 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.87.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $566,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $736,311.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,347,152 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

