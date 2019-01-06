AXT (AXTI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AXT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,091. The firm has a market cap of $171.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. AXT has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.14 million. AXT had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.32%. AXT’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,860,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 180,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 37.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 641,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 174,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 172,795 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

