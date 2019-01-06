AZZ (AZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. AZZ has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.90-2.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.90-2.25 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AZZ had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZZ opened at $40.90 on Friday. AZZ has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AZZ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $45,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $228,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,271.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

