B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,591 TheStreet, Inc. (TST)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TheStreet by 645.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 168,874 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TheStreet in the third quarter worth $517,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TheStreet by 530.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 420,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TheStreet by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 83,417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in TheStreet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,491,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jay C. Hoag sold 1,755,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 277,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $575,170.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on TheStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:TST opened at $2.02 on Friday. TheStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of -0.14.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. TheStreet had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 49.30%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TheStreet, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

