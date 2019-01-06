B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (SGYP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 87,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 88,386 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGYP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.03. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 million.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

