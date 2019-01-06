Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

BSAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of BSAC opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $591.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after acquiring an additional 147,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,538,000 after acquiring an additional 109,976 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 13.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

