Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Dell (DELL)

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

