Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $87.24 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,370,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $231.91 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $270.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

