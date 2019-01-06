Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $91.02 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $91,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CyrusOne by 95.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CONE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $91.02 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-91-02-million-stake-in-cyrusone-inc-cone.html.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.