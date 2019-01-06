Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 822,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $84,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,828,000 after purchasing an additional 60,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1,338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 595,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,305,000 after purchasing an additional 134,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after purchasing an additional 157,545 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In related news, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $94,570.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Smucker purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $1,080,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 579,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,956,605.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,860 over the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

