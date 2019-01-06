Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.10 on Friday. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $184.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.