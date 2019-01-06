Barclays Trims M&T Bank (MTB) Target Price to $203.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $210.00 to $203.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.10.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M&T Bank has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $153,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,164 shares of company stock valued at $524,899 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 15,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 634,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after acquiring an additional 527,556 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 872,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,523,000 after acquiring an additional 472,403 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 371,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

