Baxter International (BAX) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $69.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAX. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $100,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $804,571.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,013,249 shares of company stock worth $549,865,102 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

