BB&T (BBT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BB&T’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Further, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates has been going upward ahead of the company’s fourth quarter results. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, higher interest rates, focus on non-interest income growth and inorganic growth strategy will support profitability. Although elevated expense levels and significant exposure to risky loans remain concerns, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBT. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

BBT stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. BB&T has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BB&T will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 4,200 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,522 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth $100,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,406,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,273,000 after purchasing an additional 920,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

