BELLWAY PLC/ADR (BLWYY) and Five Point (FPH) Head-To-Head Comparison

BELLWAY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLWYY) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and Five Point’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELLWAY PLC/ADR $3.24 billion 1.45 $575.33 million N/A N/A Five Point $139.43 million 7.60 $73.23 million ($0.61) -11.93

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Five Point.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BELLWAY PLC/ADR and Five Point, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLWAY PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Five Point 0 1 1 0 2.50

Five Point has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.10%. Given Five Point’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five Point is more favorable than BELLWAY PLC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLWAY PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Five Point 118.34% -1.62% -1.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Five Point does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BELLWAY PLC/ADR beats Five Point on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELLWAY PLC/ADR

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

