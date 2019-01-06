Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,328,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,437 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,537,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 27,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $751,077.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $23.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

