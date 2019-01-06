Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,529,244,000 after purchasing an additional 899,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after acquiring an additional 899,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,564,000 after acquiring an additional 650,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $466,913,000 after acquiring an additional 328,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $459,958,000 after acquiring an additional 688,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $74.90 and a one year high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $110.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

