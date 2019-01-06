Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Position Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 31,239 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Chemical Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.81.

BBY opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

