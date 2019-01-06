BidaskClub Upgrades Credit Acceptance (CACC) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $438.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $380.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $13.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $408.26. 116,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,133. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $297.63 and a one year high of $467.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 36.75 and a current ratio of 36.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.10, for a total value of $2,065,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.97, for a total transaction of $856,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,818 shares of company stock worth $15,431,423. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 355.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 19.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 13.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

