BidaskClub Upgrades Echostar (SATS) to Hold

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Echostar from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

SATS stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Echostar has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Echostar had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echostar will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

