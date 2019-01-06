BidaskClub Upgrades Green Plains (GPRE) to Hold

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $542.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.11. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.40 million. Green Plains had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Briggs sold 18,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $239,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,190. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,141,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,141,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 766,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 46,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 59.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

