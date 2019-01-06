BidaskClub Upgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) to Hold

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $464.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $249,606.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Herlache sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $42,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

