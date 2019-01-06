BidaskClub Upgrades Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

RBCAA stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.92. 14,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,167. The company has a market cap of $809.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 312.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 283.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 69.7% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 145.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 83.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

