Biogen (BIIB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.86.

BIIB stock traded up $11.33 on Wednesday, reaching $318.33. 1,485,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,300. Biogen has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.31 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 25.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5,952.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 225,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 221,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,053,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

