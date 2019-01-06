Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bitauto’s earnings. Bitauto posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bitauto will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bitauto.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.53). Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BITA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. began coverage on shares of Bitauto in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Bitauto in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bitauto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bitauto by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 867,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 48,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 48,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 48,905 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 505,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 110,943 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitauto stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Bitauto has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

