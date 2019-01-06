Bitcoin Cash SV (BCHSV) Price Reaches $118.46 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash SV (CURRENCY:BCHSV) traded up 70.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Bitcoin Cash SV coin can now be bought for approximately $118.46 or 0.02991990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Hotbit, IDAX and Korbit. Bitcoin Cash SV has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $630.20 million worth of Bitcoin Cash SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash SV has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash SV alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.02466344 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash SV

Bitcoin Cash SV is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin Cash SV’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Cash SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin Cash SV’s official Twitter account is @nChainGlobal.

Bitcoin Cash SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Hotbit, HitBTC, Kraken, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, WazirX, CoinBene, Upbit, BX Thailand, Coinsquare, OTCBTC, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Coinsuper, Binance, Indodax, MBAex, Bitrue, Bitbns, BigONE, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi, Koinex, Bit-Z, CoinZest, ZB.COM, Bithumb, IDAX, Bitkub, SouthXchange, Korbit, Cobinhood, Poloniex, CoinEx, Bittrex, Coinbit, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.