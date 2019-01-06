Bitcoin Plus Trading Up 19% Over Last Week (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $670,172.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $5.66 or 0.00139139 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and Trade By Trade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 118,451 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

