Blackbaud (BLKB) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Blackbaud’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLKB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackbaud from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Blackbaud from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.