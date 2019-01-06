BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $530.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on BlackRock from $549.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

NYSE:BLK opened at $391.82 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $594.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.40%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total transaction of $880,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,353,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,937,335,000 after buying an additional 148,805 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 51,763.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,082,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $477,939,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 741,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,319,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,385,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

