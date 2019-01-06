BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,924 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of OceanFirst Financial worth $88,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $24,284,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $19,975,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,265,000 after acquiring an additional 380,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 285,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 843,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

