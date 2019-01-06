BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,545 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of CEVA worth $93,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 793,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 748,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 104,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CEVA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CEVA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CEVA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 338,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CEVA. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CEVA from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

