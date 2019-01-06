BlackRock Inc. Has $91.06 Million Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,404,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 207,170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $91,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 459,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 253,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $4,724,660.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,593,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,021,031.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

