BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report $48.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.66 million to $50.01 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $47.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $189.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $192.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $198.96 million, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $212.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 220,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,900. The company has a market capitalization of $766.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $15.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Kathleen A. Corbet purchased 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $69,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,910.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,725 shares of company stock valued at $549,244. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

