B&M European Value Retail (BME) Price Target Cut to GBX 400

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 458.33 ($5.99).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.89) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 295.04 ($3.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 436.20 ($5.70).

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

