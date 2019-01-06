Boeing Co (BA) Holdings Raised by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. grace capital purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $327.08 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $394.28. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

