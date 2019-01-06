Brady Corp (BRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brady’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.52. Brady posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brady.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

BRC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Brady in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America set a $42.00 target price on Brady and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller sold 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brady by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brady by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brady by 80.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRC traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,533. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Brady has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $47.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.