Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Brandywine Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

