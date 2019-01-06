Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Brinker International reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

EAT traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. 1,049,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,600. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 1,998 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $90,169.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wyman Roberts sold 35,478 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $1,686,978.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,539 shares of company stock worth $2,692,195. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Brinker International by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 340,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

