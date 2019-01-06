Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,573,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,112,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,326 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,969,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,727,000 after acquiring an additional 264,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,526,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

