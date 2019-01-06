Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (AME) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. AMETEK reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.06%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AMETEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMETEK from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.14 per share, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,281.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in AMETEK by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $81.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

