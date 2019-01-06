Brokerages Anticipate Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 84.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KALV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of KALV traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $20.37. 29,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,863. The stock has a market cap of $340.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.73. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $42,762.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svlsf Iv, Llc sold 25,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $508,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $629,915. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. boosted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 388,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $598,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

