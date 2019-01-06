Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $546.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post sales of $546.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $537.33 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $523.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Cowen raised their target price on F5 Networks from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.41.

Shares of FFIV traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.79. 805,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,467. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $133.14 and a 52 week high of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $460,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $1,518,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,936.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,473,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,070,865 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $874,472,000 after buying an additional 481,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 76.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,763 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.