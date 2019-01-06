Brokerages Expect Guardant Health Inc (GH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of GH stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $49.55.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

