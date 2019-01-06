Brokerages Set $18.00 Target Price for Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK)

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Speedway Motorsports an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TRK traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 80,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Speedway Motorsports has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $664.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $160.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 30.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,138,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Speedway Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

